Mumbai: White Stripe Row Spreads To Girgaon After Ghatkopar And Shivtirth; MNS Leaders, Girgaonkar Group Confront Jain Residents

Mumbai: The ongoing row over white stripes marked on pathways has now surfaced in Girgaon after similar disputes were reported earlier in Ghatkopar and the Shivtirth area. On Sunday morning, white markings were reportedly noticed in the Mangalwadi locality of Girgaon, leading to strong reactions from local Marathi residents.

According to a post by 'dcn_mumbai', following the development, members of the Girgaonkar organisation and leaders of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) reportedly questioned local Jain residents over the issue. The fresh incident has added another layer to the controversy, which has already triggered debate across parts of Mumbai over religious practices, shared spaces and community sensitivities.

The latest incident was reported from Girgaon’s Mangalwadi area, where white stripes were allegedly marked on Sunday morning. The markings soon drew objections from local Marathi residents, who expressed anger and raised questions over the purpose behind them.

With members of the Girgaonkar organisation and MNS leaders stepping in, the issue has taken on a wider civic and community dimension. Local Jain residents were reportedly questioned over the markings as tension grew in the area.

Ghatkopar Dispute Had Sparked Wider Debate

The matter first gained prominence in Ghatkopar, where a white-painted pathway inside a residential society became the subject of heated discussion. The pathway had allegedly been created to facilitate the movement of Jain monks, who traditionally walk barefoot as part of their religious observance.

However, the move drew sharp reactions after photographs and videos of the white-coated stretch were widely circulated on social media. Several users questioned whether common areas inside a housing society could be altered for a specific religious purpose, while others defended the arrangement as a harmless accommodation for religious practice.

Pathway Repainted After Resolution

The Ghatkopar dispute was later resolved after discussions between residents and concerned parties. Fresh visuals shared online showed workers repainting the white section and restoring the pathway to its earlier appearance.

The repainting was seen as an attempt to bring closure to the controversy and restore normalcy within the society.

Online Debate Over Religious Practice And Common Spaces

As the dispute widened, the debate also moved to social media, where users offered differing views on the practice. While some alleged that such markings could lead to the use of common or public spaces for community-specific religious arrangements, others said the matter was being misunderstood and unnecessarily communalised.

The issue has since triggered a broader discussion on how religious customs can be accommodated without creating friction in shared residential or public spaces.

X User Explains Reason Behind White-Coated Pathway

Amid the online discussion, X user Rachit Jain attempted to explain the reason behind such white-coated pathways. Jain said the white coating is used to keep the walking surface cooler during hot weather, making it easier for Jain monks to walk barefoot.

He said similar arrangements are often seen at Jain temples and religious places across India.

Jain further argued that the pathway did not block access for residents or interfere with anyone’s movement. He maintained that the arrangement did not affect property values or violate the rights of other members of the housing society.

He also urged people to view the issue with proper context and avoid turning it into a communal flashpoint. According to him, Jain monks follow principles of non-violence, discipline and compassion, and any questions about the practice should be raised respectfully and constructively.

Issue Takes Civic And Political Turn

Despite the explanation, the fresh incident in Girgaon has kept the controversy alive. With local groups and MNS leaders now stepping in, the matter has taken on a wider civic and political dimension.

The issue has once again brought attention to the balance between religious customs, shared residential spaces and local community concerns in Mumbai.

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