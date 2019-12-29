'Where is the question of targetting?': Priyanka Chaturvedi hits out at Amruta Fadnavis

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has responded to former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis' claim that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government is trying to target her and the former CM by shifting the accounts salaried accounts of its employees from Axis Bank to a nationalised bank.

Chaturvedi said that if Amruta Fadnavis is calling the government's move as vendetta then she agrees that Devendra Fadnavis favoured moving accounts to Axis Bank as she was employed there. Amruta happens to be the vice president and corporate head (west India) at Axis Bank.

Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, "Surprised that she is calling it vendetta because if it were, she agrees that the fmr CM favoured moving accounts to Axis Bank as she was employed there. If decision to move accounts was business as usual with zilch involvement of her & fmr CM then where is the question of targeting?"