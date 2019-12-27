Thane Mayor is moving salary accounts from Axis Bank after Priyanka Chaturvedi and Amruta Fadnavis' spat

Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to shift salary accounts from Axis Bank to a nationalized bank. The reason for this is verbal spat between Shiv Sena's spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi and former CM Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis. Amruta Fadnavis holds a senior position at Axis Bank, said Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske.
Earlier, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Amruta Fadnavis engaged in a Twitter war.
The trigger was a December 14 tweet by Devendra Fadnavis when he slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement on Veer Savarkar, proclaiming, “One cannot become ‘Gandhi’ just by having Gandhi for a surname!”
Concurring with her husband, Amruta belatedly said on Monday: “Very true! Neither can one become a ‘Thackeray’ by just adding ‘Thackeray’ as one’s surname! One needs to be true, principled and able to think for the betterment of people and party members above one’s own family and power dynamics!” Both Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray were tagged.
Hitting back, Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said Thackeray was living up to his name and Amruta was missing the point. "Yes he is living up to his surname, but you, as usual, missed the news - promises fulfilled, principled commitment & working for welfare of his people/farmer loan waiver, Rs 10 meal, CM office in every division," she tweeted.
According to an earlier report, the current Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government wants to now transfer managing of the salary accounts to a public sector bank. The final decision is, however, not out yet, the fate of the Axis bank will be sealed after the cabinet expansion of Uddhav towards the end of the month.
The Fadnavis-led Maha state government had assigned the management of almost 2 lakh salary accounts to Axis bank, the overall annual salary bill is over 11,000 crores. The management of the police department’s salary accounts was previously looked after by the State Bank of India until the Fadnavis-led state government took charge.
According to a leading daily, the Finance Minister Jayant Patil, from the NCP has confirmed that the government is looking to handover the management of the salary accounts to a nationalised bank.
