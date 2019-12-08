'Not a single tree will be cut for Bal Thackeray memorial: Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi clarifies after criticism from Amruta Fadnavis

After reports that 1000 trees will be cut in Aurangabad's Priyadarshini Park, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter to clarify.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena-led Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) was reported to be mulling the cutting down of a thousand trees to make way for a Bal Thackeray memorial in Priyadarshini Park.

Much like Aarey, this park too is considered a 'green lung' for the city. It is also home to many species of birds, butterflies, reptiles and smaller mammals.

Citing a newspaper clipping with the report, Amruta Fadnavis, a banker, and the wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, criticised the Sena.

"Hypocrisy is a disease ! Get well soon @ShivSena" she had tweeted, adding that the felling of trees at the Sena's convenience or "allowing tree cutting only when you earn commission" was an "unpardonable" sin.

Priyanka Chaturvedi was quick to respond, stating that while she was "sorry to disappoint", "not a single tree will be cut for the memorial".

"Also, just to be clear, compulsive lying is a bigger disease, get well soon PS: Commission to cut trees is a new policy measure promoted by @bjpmaha ?" she tweeted in response.