'Not a single tree will be cut for Bal Thackeray memorial: Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi clarifies after criticism from Amruta Fadnavis

After reports that 1000 trees will be cut in Aurangabad's Priyadarshini Park, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter to clarify.
Earlier, the Shiv Sena-led Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) was reported to be mulling the cutting down of a thousand trees to make way for a Bal Thackeray memorial in Priyadarshini Park.
Much like Aarey, this park too is considered a 'green lung' for the city. It is also home to many species of birds, butterflies, reptiles and smaller mammals.
Citing a newspaper clipping with the report, Amruta Fadnavis, a banker, and the wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, criticised the Sena.
"Hypocrisy is a disease ! Get well soon @ShivSena" she had tweeted, adding that the felling of trees at the Sena's convenience or "allowing tree cutting only when you earn commission" was an "unpardonable" sin.
Priyanka Chaturvedi was quick to respond, stating that while she was "sorry to disappoint", "not a single tree will be cut for the memorial".
"Also, just to be clear, compulsive lying is a bigger disease, get well soon PS: Commission to cut trees is a new policy measure promoted by @bjpmaha ?" she tweeted in response.
On his first day in office Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had passed orders to stall the controversial Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro Line-III depot in Aarey.
At that time he had said, "In my presence, not a single tree or leaf in Aarey will be allowed to be cut.”
He had also announced the withdrawal of cases filed against 29 activists who had agitated against the project. The state government had arrested these activists on October 5 while they were protesting against the cutting of trees. They were released on bail the next day.
Incidentally, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) is incurring a daily loss of Rs 4.30 crore after the Chief Minister stayed the construction, The Free Press Journal's Sanjay Jog reported earlier.
A state urban development department officer, who did not want to be identified, told FPJ, ‘’The department has received a letter from MMRCL dated November 28 with regard to complete halt on the metro card shed development work following the CM’s announcement. There has been a daily loss of Rs 4.30 crore incurred by MMRCL. The government has yet to take a decision on the formation of a committee to look into the matter and the time period to lift the stay.’’
