FPJ Exclusive: Stay on Aarey car shed; MMRCL incurs daily loss of Rs 4.3 crore

There has been a daily loss of Rs 4.30 crore incurred by MMRCL. The government has yet to take a decision on the formation of a committee to look into the matter and the time period to lift the stay.’’

Another officer informed that the Metro car shed development entails an investment of Rs 328 crore and so far 25% of the physical and financial progress has been made.

MMRCL had undertaken activities such as shifting of water pipelines, storm water drain, which fall under the civic amenities permitted in a no development zone.

The officer admitted that a timely completion of the metro car shed is necessary to avoid cost and time overruns. The Metro car shed is being constructed to park the trains being deployed in the underground metro corridor running from Colaba-Bandra-Seepz.

Of the 30-hectare land, which the state government had handed over to MMRCL in August 2014, 21 hectares are being used for the metro card shed development,

while the existing tree cover spread of over 5 hectares has been maintained and 4 hectares are to be used for the construction of main line for trains to come and go out. MMRCL has repeatedly argued that the car shed at Aarey Colony is the most preferred option.

Further, MMRCL has clarified that there won’t be real estate development proposed at car shed depot.

MMRCL has revised the deadline from 2019 to 2020 for Seepz-Bandra corridor and by 2021 up to Cuff Parade. It expects trains to arrive by November 2020 and hopes completion of workshop, laying of tracks and its test be ready before November next year.