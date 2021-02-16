When will Mumbai colleges reopen? Here's what we know so far

The state higher and technical education department had recently stated that all degree colleges and universities can resume offline lectures from February 15, 2021, with 50 per cent attendance on a rotational basis.

Although several colleges in the state re-opened on February 15, colleges affiliated with Mumbai University (MU) has not opened yet.

The colleges did not re-open because the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) denied permission to MU to reopen offline lectures in affiliated degree colleges and universities because it needs to analyse the spread of the Covid-19 infection as suburban train services have been resumed for the common people from February 1.

Thus the University of Mumbai has deferred reopening of offline lectures till February 22, 2021.

The MU released a notice stating, "Due to the direction given by the BMC, a decision regarding reopening of offline lectures in degree colleges and universities in Mumbai will be taken after February 22, 2021."