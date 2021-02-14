Will university exams in Maharashtra be held online? Here is what we know

Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown disrupted the exam schedule in India in 2020. Even in Maharashtra the university exams were cancelled except for the students of final year. Final year students appeared for the exams online.

Now, with the exam season drawing near, students of several universities in the state are waiting for the update on their exams.

As of now, the Savitribai Phule Pune University has announced that it will hold the university exams online this year.

SPPU recently approved online MCQ (multiple choice questions) examinations for first-year to final-year students.

The university exams for first-year students are expected to begin from March 30 and exams for second and third-year degree students are expected to start from March 20.

Meanwhile, the state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant has time and again stated that the option to appear for examinations in the online or offline modes will be kept open for students.

On Saturday, Samant once again confirmed that the university examinations in Maharashtra will be through online as well as offline modes for the convenience of students.

Speaking to reporters in Nanded, Samant said the implementation of this process would be decided at the university level.

"The option to appear for examinations in the online or offline modes will be kept open for students. This was decided at a meeting of vice-chancellors of universities in the state," he added.

Earlier also, Samant had said that the universities can conduct exams online as well as offline as per the COVID-19-related situation in their respective areas.

Universities have been directed not to force students to pay full fees, and a committee is looking into students' fee-related grievances, Samant had said.

"If a college is found violating government norms, it will face legal action," Samant had said

(With inputs from PTI)