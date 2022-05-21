When will monsoon reach Mumbai?

Those days of being hot and drenched with sweat are likely to evaporate sooner than you expected. The monsoon is expected to arrive in Mumbai between the first and second week of next month, the India Meteorological Department has said. Based on the debut of the monsoon in the southwest part of the country, the forecast for the rest of the country is determined.

According to IMD official K S Hosalikar, the IMD has released a four-week monsoon rain arrival chart, according to which the arrival of monsoon in Mumbai and other parts on the west coast of Maharashtra is between June 3 and 9. This estimate is given according to the arrival of the monsoon in Kerala, which has been predicted on May 27 (with a +/- four-day margin of error).

The four-week monsoon chart shows heavy rain in Kerala and the rest of the southwest, beginning from May 20. This is expected to gradually move upwards to the west coast, dating the arrival of pre-monsoon showers in Mumbai and other western coastal parts to June 3 or thereabouts.

This rainfall will then increase in intensity by June 10 to 16, ushering Mumbai and most parts of the country into the monsoon.

However, there will be no rain in the northern part of Gujarat and most parts of Rajasthan until mid-June.

On Friday, Mumbai, Thane, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada experienced cloudy weather conditions due to movement of multi-layered low medium clouds in these regions, ahead of the pre-monsoon season.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in Santacruz were 33.6°C and 29°C respectively, with relative humidity at 69 per cent. In Colaba, the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 32.6°C and 27.5°C respectively, with relative humidity at 82 per cent.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 12:14 AM IST