When will COVID-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group resume in Maharashtra? Here's what Rajesh Tope has to say

Tope had on Tuesday said that a discussion is going on with CM Uddhav Thackeray to procure more vaccines. Speaking to NDTV, he said that the govt is slowing the process of vaccination for the 18-44 age group as there is a shortage of vaccines. "We don't want to stop, but right now we have no vaccines, so we will be giving vaccines right now to 45+ only," Tope said.

Now, the Minister has said that Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has promised CM Uddhav Thackeray to deliver 1.5 crore doses of Covishield to Maharashtra after May 20. "We will start the vaccination for 18-44 age group after we receive the vaccine," said Tope.