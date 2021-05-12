Lockdown in Maharashtra to be extended beyond May 15? Here's what Health Minister Rajesh Tope has to say

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope today said that the decision for extending the current lockdown beyond May 15 will be taken soon. The cabinet ministers and the health department have proposed to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to extend the lockdown for 15 days. "The CM shall take a final call on the lockdown," he added.

The MVA government had imposed a lockdown in April which helped to reduce the daily rise in cases in certain districts and areas. However, the state is still reporting more than 40,000 cases on a daily basis due to which the lockdown has to be extended to curb the spread of virus.

The lockdown was imposed in the state on April 21 till May 1, which was eventually extended till May 15.