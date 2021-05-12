Lockdown in Maharashtra to be extended beyond May 15? Here's what Health Minister Rajesh Tope has to say

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope today said that the decision for extending the current lockdown beyond May 15 will be taken soon. The cabinet ministers and the health department have proposed to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to extend the lockdown for 15 days. "The CM shall take a final call on the lockdown," he added.
The MVA government had imposed a lockdown in April which helped to reduce the daily rise in cases in certain districts and areas. However, the state is still reporting more than 40,000 cases on a daily basis due to which the lockdown has to be extended to curb the spread of virus.
The lockdown was imposed in the state on April 21 till May 1, which was eventually extended till May 15.
The state on May 12 recorded 46,781 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 5,46,129. Besides, 816 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 78,007.
58,805 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 46,00,196. The recovery rate in the state stands at 88.01%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%
Currently, 36,13,000 people are in home quarantine and 29,417 people are in institutional quarantine.
Besides, the vaccination for age group of 18 to 44 has also been halted as the state govt is prioritising to vaccinate those who are due to take second dose.
