Maharashtra also faced oxygen shortage but state govt handled crisis well, says Sanjay Raut

Amid a shortage of oxygen across the country, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Maharashtra also faced a similar predicament, but the state government handled the crisis well.

"There is a shortage of oxygen in the country that's why Supreme Court has created National Task Force (NTF). People are dying due to the shortage of oxygen. Maharashtra also faced a shortage of oxygen but our government controlled it well. NTF has to work hard," Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.