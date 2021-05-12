Maharashtra also faced oxygen shortage but state govt handled crisis well, says Sanjay Raut

Amid a shortage of oxygen across the country, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Maharashtra also faced a similar predicament, but the state government handled the crisis well.
"There is a shortage of oxygen in the country that's why Supreme Court has created National Task Force (NTF). People are dying due to the shortage of oxygen. Maharashtra also faced a shortage of oxygen but our government controlled it well. NTF has to work hard," Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The Supreme Court last week had constituted the 12-member National Task Force of top medical experts to formulate a methodology for allocation of oxygen to states and Union territories for saving lives of COVID-19 patients and to facilitate a public health response to the pandemic.
The first meeting of the 12-member National Task Force set up by the Supreme Court to ensure the delivery of medical oxygen throughout the country in a streamlined manner, was held on Sunday.
The National Task Force members include Bhabatosh Biswas, former vice-chancellor of West Bengal University of Health Sciences, Kolkata; Devender Singh Rana, chairperson of Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi; Devi Prasad Shetty, chairperson and executive director of Narayana Healthcare in Bengaluru; Gagandeep Kang, professor, Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore in Tamil Nadu, among others.
(With inputs from PTI)
