Blast from the past: When Sena's new ally Abu Azmi called Bal Thackeray senile

Unprecedented and unexpected developments are taking place in Maharashtra at the moment. After the early morning oath-taking of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Saturday, Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP have taken a pledge to stay together.

In another development, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi was also present at the Hotel Hyatt. He was sitting in the first row alongside Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, Balasaheb Thorat and Sena's Sanjay Raut.