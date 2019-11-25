Mumbai

Updated on
LIVE

Maha Govt Formation Updates: Only one or two of our MLAs are not at Hyatt Hotel, says Chhagan Bhujbal

By FPJ Web Desk

In a major twist, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. The Supreme Court will continue to hear on November 25 the petition jointly filed by the NCP-Congress and Shiv Sena against the formation of BJP-led government in Maharashtra.

Maha Govt Formation Updates: Only one or two of our MLAs are not at Hyatt Hotel, says Chhagan Bhujbal

Only one or two of our party MLAs are not at Hyatt Hotel, says Chhagan Bhujbal

Chhagan Bhujbal, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP): We are here (Hyatt Hotel) to meet our party MLAs. Only one or two of our party MLAs are not here.

Maharashtra govt formed at night, will cease to be at night: NCP's Jayant Patil

Jayant Patil, NCP on Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar's meeting: A govt that was formed at night,will cease to be at night. Only Chief Minister & Deputy Chief Minister are there so they are meeting each other. They both will divide all the portfolios among themselves.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in