Who is the Pro-tem speaker? What is a Floor Test? - answers to all your questions about Maha Govt Formation

Saturday morning came as a shock to most Maharashtrians when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was administered the oath by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar. The joining hands of two politicians who were openly at each other's throats during the campaign of the Assembly Elections was unprecedented and completely unexpected.

Ajit Pawar showed support of NCP's 54 MLAs to BJP's 105. However, immediately NCP chief Sharad Pawar refuted his nephew's claim. Ajit Pawar was NCP's legislative party leader at the time of his oath-taking. The party sacked the 60-year-old and appointed Jayant Patil as its leader. The MLAs that went along with Ajit Pawar to Raj Bhavan have also reportedly returned to the fold.

Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress knocked on the Supreme Court's doors, demanding a floor test within 24 hours. The top court has reserved its order till 10:30 am on Tuesday and is likely to announce for the trust vote. On the other hand the Maha Vikas Agadhi comprising of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have staked a claim of government formation with a letter of support from 162 MLAs to the Governor.

But, the way ahead isn't going to be simple for the political parties, it is still an uphill battle.