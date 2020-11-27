WhatsApp-based home assessment programme launched

In an attempt to facilitate home assessments for students of Class 1 to 10 during virtual learning, the state school education department has initiated Student WhatsApp-based Digital Home Assessment Yojana (SWADHYAY).

Students can connect via a specific WhatsApp phone number in their particular district and access regular assessment every week.

The Sate Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Pune along with Leadership for Equity (LFE), a system change and research advisory organisation, and ConveGenuis, a social enterprise, have launched the SWADHYAY programme. The aim of this WhatsApp based programme is to provide regular assessment to students while they are pursuing online education from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Students will be sent a questionnaire for assessment on every Saturday through the WhatsApp number of their respective district.

The mobile number for SWADHYAY for students in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts is +91 8595524518. Students of Class 1 to 10 can send a message "Hello" or "Namaskar" to this number on WhatsApp and then answer the questions asked in order to participate in SWADHYAY programme.

The state school education department said that currently, the assessment programme is available for Marathi language and Mathematics subject for semi-English medium. The programme will be available in Urdu medium in the next few days.

According to the state school education department, the assessment programme will enhance the functional literary and numeracy of students while studying from home. The assesment questionnaire will consist of quizzes which can help students, parents and teachers to assess the lessons effectively. The programme will be assessed once in every 15 days at each district level of the state.