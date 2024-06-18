Western Railway’s Mumbai Division Commences Its First GCT At Nardana | Wikipedia

Western Railway’s Mumbai Division recently commissioned Gati Shakti Multimodal Cargo Terminal (GCT) at Nardana in Dhule district. The Cargo Terminal is commissioned in collaboration with Shirpur Power Pvt. Ltd. (Jindal Power Ltd.) and is a first for Mumbai Division.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, the power plant in Dhule by Jindal Power Ltd. has an installed capacity of 300 MW and is equipped with Tippler handling facilities and 3-Line handling yard.

With the commissioning of this Gati Shakti Multimodal Cargo Terminal near Nardana, a loading of 2.05 Million Tonne and freight of approx. 374 Crore per annum will be added in the freight pool of Indian Railways.

The present transportation of coal by road will be replaced by railways, which will further increase the rail coefficient, providing an environment-friendly mode of transportation and is a big step forward in achieving ‘Mission 3000 MT’ by 2030.

Abhishek further added that the early commissioning of this GCT has been made possible with Mumbai Division’s customer centric approach. With this, the GCT received its first rake from Secunderabad Division of the South Central Railways which was loaded on June 16, 2024 and placed on June 18, 2024 at the Gati Shakti Multimodal Cargo Terminal at Nardana.