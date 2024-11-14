Western Railway's Mumbai Central Coaching Depot Installs India’s First 2-Way Switch-Controlled LED Pit Illumination System For Enhanced Energy Conservation

Western Railway's Mumbai Central Depot introduces energy-efficient pit illumination system, marking a milestone in sustainability | Representative Image

Mumbai: Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Coaching Depot has successfully commissioned a new two-way switch controlled pit illumination system, marking a significant advancement in energy conservation. In the modified system, there are total 120 LED pit lights of 16W/48V. The pit lights can be controlled from one place and are divided in two circuits, which aids in energy conservation.

This project is the first of its kind across Indian Railways and represents a shift towards sustainable practices within the railway sector.

According to a senior Officer of Western Railway, before the modification of the illumination system, the lights would remain switched on at a time, irrespective of the work center, leading to excess wastage of energy.

Due to the superfluous usage of the LED light fittings for long duration, the fittings would also require early replacement. To solve this wastefulness of energy, a two-way switch has been installed which uses a junction box for circuit segregation.

With the modification of the pit illumination control, pit lights can now be controlled (switch ON/OFF) by the Working Staff inside the pit line itself for illumination of the working area in steps of 25% and as per requirement, it can be kept 50%, 75% and 100% as well. Each pit has been divided in 8 circuits for illumination of the required area.

"The reduced usage of lighting, thanks to controlled operation, will help extend the life of the light fittings, optimizing long-term maintenance and replacement costs. It is worthwhile to mention that this is the first time over Indian Railways multiple two-way switches are provided to illuminate work area in the pit line instead of the entire pit" an official said.

WR official further added that the newly implemented system will save approx. 75% of energy consumption, equating to 7.3 megawatt-hours (MWh) and saving the depot nearly Rs. 1 Lakh annually. This energy-efficient lighting setup is projected to cut carbon emissions by 6 Tons annually, contributing to a more sustainable environment. With two-way switches installed at 125-meter intervals along the pit line, users can adjust lighting according to operational requirements, enhancing both flexibility and efficiency.

"This commissioning represents a strategic step toward sustainable practices at the Mumbai Central Coaching Depot, setting a new standard in operational efficiency and environmental stewardship within the railway sector" said an official of WR.