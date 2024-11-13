Western Railway Facilitates Festive Rush, Transports Over 33 Lakh Passengers To Northern States During Holiday Season

Indian Railways | Representational Image

To cater to passengers demand, Indian Railways operates special trains during this festive season. This year during the period from 01st October to 30th November, 2024 more than 7,700 special trains are being run by Indian Railways, whereas last year around 4,500 Special trains were run. This is 73% more than last year.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, this year during the period from 01st October to 30th November, 2024, WR is running almost 900 special trains during the festive season (i.e. originating from WR) to various destinations including trains to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal & Orissa. These special trains are operated in addition to 9275 regular trains being run to various destinations from Western Railway. Additional coaches are also being augmented in regular trains as per availability and demand. More than 33 lakh passengers have travelled to northern states from 1st October to 12th November, 2024 over Western Railway.

It is worthwhile to mention that on 4th November, 2024, more than 120 lakh (around 20 lakh reserved and over 100 lakh unreserved non-suburban) passengers travelled across the country. This is the highest figure of passengers travelling in a single day in the current year.

Vineet further informed that to facilitate the smooth travel experience for passengers returning from the Chhath Puja and Diwali holidays, Western Railway has taken several key measures to assist passengers returning from their hometowns. Numerous Holiday Special trains are being run to destinations on Western Railway for passengers. The additional services will ensure that passengers can conveniently travel to and from major hubs across the region.