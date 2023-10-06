Western Railways Introduces 3D Selfie Booths Featuring PM Modi At 25 Stations

PM Narendra Modi |

The Western Railways (WR) has introduced 3D selfie booths at 25 of its stations, allowing passengers to capture memorable moments alongside a life-sized image of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The booths showcase the achievements and accomplishments that fill the hearts of Indians with pride.

The introduction of these selfie booths aims to add a touch of excitement and patriotism to the travel experience for passengers across the country. Passengers have enthusiastically embraced this initiative, creating a buzz on social media with their selfies alongside the lifelike representation of the Prime Minister.

Milestones and achievements of government

Passengers of all ages have been flocking to these specially designed selfie booths, eager to take snapshots with the lifelike image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 3D booths are adorned with displays highlighting significant milestones and achievements of the government.

"The 3D technology employed in these booths provides an immersive experience, making it feel as though passengers are standing next to the Prime Minister himself. The booths have become a popular attraction at these railway stations, offering a unique blend of technology and patriotism" said an official.

According an official, railways has been making continuous efforts to enhance the passenger experience and introduce innovative features to its stations. The introduction of the 3D selfie booths is yet another step in this direction, allowing travelers to create lasting memories while celebrating the achievements of the nation.