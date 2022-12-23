e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWestern Railway undertakes night block between Mumbai Central & Mahim stations

Western Railway undertakes night block between Mumbai Central & Mahim stations

The block will be in place during the intervening night of December 24 and December 25 and the officials said that there will be no day block on Christmas.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway undertakes night block between Mumbai Central & Mahim stations | PTI
Mumbai: The Western Railway has announced that they are undertaking a night block between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations. The block will be four-hour-long on Up and Down Fast lines.

The block will be in place during the intervening night of December 24 and December 25 from 00 am to 4 am.

"To carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a major block of four hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Fast lines between Mumbai Central and Mahim station from 00.00 hrs to 04.00 hrs during the intervening night of 24th/25th December, 2022," Western Railway's statement read.

According to the press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Up and Down Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Mumbai Central and Andheri/Santacruz stations.

"Therefore, there will be no block in day time over Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 25th December, 2022," the statement read.

