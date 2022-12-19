Anubhuti: An informative session for WR employees starts in Mumbai

Caption-.Waikhom Suraj Lata Devi – Arjuna Awardee & former captain of Women’s Hockey team at the 2002 Commonwealth Games delivered first lecture of the “Anubhuti” series recently. |

In an initiative to promote learning, collaboration, leadership and teamwork in its staff, the Western Railway (WR) has launched a lecture series “Anubhuti”, which seeks to learn from the experiences of those who have achieved professional excellence in fields other than their usual work area.

"Session was very informative, it not only gave important tips about leadership but also tells important of teamwork," said an employee of WR who attended the first series. He was not authorised to speak with the media.

Similarly, another employee said, “This type of session not only gives important tips to handle our work pressure but also suggests the different innovative tools for developing team spirit in our team.”

Welcoming the move, Ajay Singh, working president of Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh, said, "It is a very good initiative, which will definitely boost the morale of workers."

Asked about the speakers for the “Anubhuti” series, a senior officer of WR said, “We choose the speaker from the vast in-house talent pool of Western Railway, after that if needed we will expand it.”

“The lecture series aims to motivate team members, learn and hone their leadership and team-building skills, thereby enhancing the productivity and efficiency of services. Under this series, the first lecture was taken by Arjuna awardee Waikhom Suraj Lata Devi, former captain of the winning women’s hockey team at the 2002 Commonwealth Games held at Manchester, which was organised recently at the Principal Chief Materials Manager’s Office,” said Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

“Waikhom shared the insights of her journey to excellence including the hard work, dedication and the challenges she faced and the way she overcame them. She urged the participants to focus on their targets, be committed and put in their best efforts to achieve their goals. Over 150 officers and staff of the Stores department of the Western Railway Headquarters at Churchgate and many others joined the live webcast of the lecture session,” said Thakur.