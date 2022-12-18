Mumbai: The all-new Millo restaurant in Kamala Mills offers scrumptious international flavours for vegetarians

Even before one makes their way to Millo in Lower Parel, they are greeted with fresh aromas of coffee beans and interesting floral paintings paired perfectly with luxurious and elegant décor. Once inside the cosy restaurant, we could see that every corner wall has been beautifully painted with hues of blue and green matching the seating arrangement of yellow, blue, and pink sofas and chairs.

We also found tiny shelves carrying books and a tempting bar counter creating a vibe of dining in the hallowed streets of Greece. We decided to sit on the second floor. The setting arrangement here felt more intimate, cosy, and comfortable.

Upon learning that the restaurant serves only vegetarian and vegan food focusing on Mexican, Italian, and European dishes, we began the sampling session with Tempura Sushi and Crystal Dumplings. The crunchy filling of fries and vegetables in the tiny square of sushi rice was delicious. For dumplings, we loved the flavour of the vegetable filling, however, for us it was a bit spicy. Thankfully, we had our refreshing drinks to balance the spices. We asked for Pink Fiesta which had a delicious taste of berries, floss, and sparkles.

The second drink was a surprise for us since we requested to avoid too sweet and citrus in our drink. The bartender didn’t reveal the name of the drink to us and called it a ‘special’ drink made just for us. We were left impressed with the delightful taste of this handcrafted mocktail, exactly, the way we wanted. Clearly, the restaurant tick marks the warm hospitality aspect.

We moved to their appetiser menu and picked the Nachos with Salsa and Cheese. The nachos were topped with pickles, olives, cream and lots of cheese. Gooey, crispy, and well-backed, the nachos were perfectly complemented by the spicy salsa.

We also tried their Black rice and Red Pepper Pesto. The platter came with red curry and black rice. The curry was juicy as each vegetable soaked the flavours of the masalas infused in the gravy. The rice was perfectly cooked making the dish a right choice for the main course. We had no space for dessert and decided to visit again for our next round of tasting.

For those wanting to eat a versatile vegetarian or plant-based menu, Millo is a place that offers an array of options in soups, small plates, chaats, pizzas, sushi, mini meals, large plates, and salads. Our recommendation is their Sushi and Dumplings if you like eating spicy food.

Rs 2,000 for two. At Kamla Mills Compound, Lower Parel.