Western Railway to operate weekly summer special superfast train between Bandra to Ajmer

For the convenience of the passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway (WR) has decided to run special trains to clear extra passenger traffic during 2022 summer season.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of the train is as under:

Train No. 09039/09040 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Superfast Special (18 trips)

Train No. 09039 Bandra Terminus - Ajmer Superfast special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Wednesday at 23.55 and will reach Ajmer next day at 17.00 hrs. This train will run from 20th April to 15th June, 2022.

Similarly, Train No. 09040 Ajmer - Bandra Terminus Superfast special will depart Ajmer every Thursday at 23.45 hrs. and will arrive Bandra Terminus next day at 15.45 hrs. This train will run from 21st April to 16th June, 2022.

The train will have multiple stops including, Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Jn., Ahmedabad Jn., Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar Jn. and Beawar stations in both directions. The train comprises of AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class Coaches.

The booking of Train No. 09039 will open from 3rd April, 2022 at PRS counters & on IRCTC website.

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 08:30 PM IST