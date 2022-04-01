Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai bi-weekly train to run with LHB coaches

Railways have decided to replace first rake of Train no 15645 / 15646 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Guwahati-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Bi-weekly Express with LHB coaches for the better experience and safety of passengers.

The train with the revised composition of the first rake of LHB coaches will now run ex LTT on every Saturday with effect from 02nd April 2022 and ex Guwahati every Wednesday.

Revised composition: One AC-2 Tier, Five AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper class and 3 General Second class, one Pantry car and one Generator Van.

ALSO READ Western Railway organises Vendor Development meet

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 07:56 PM IST