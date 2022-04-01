e-Paper Get App
Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai bi-weekly train to run with LHB coaches

The train with the revised composition of the first rake of LHB coaches will now run ex LTT on every Saturday with effect from 02nd April 2022 and ex Guwahati every Wednesday.

Kamal Mishra | Updated on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 07:56 PM IST

Representational Image | Central railway

Railways have decided to replace first rake of Train no 15645 / 15646 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Guwahati-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Bi-weekly Express with LHB coaches for the better experience and safety of passengers.

Revised composition: One AC-2 Tier, Five AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper class and 3 General Second class, one Pantry car and one Generator Van.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 07:56 PM IST