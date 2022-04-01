Western Railway organises Vendor Development meet

The Materials Management Dept. of Western Railway organized Vendor Development Meet at the Western Railway Headquarters, Churchgate recently. The meet was organized to create awareness regarding the Make in India Policy and ease of doing business with Railways. The conference was organized under the guidance of A.K. Lahoti – General Manager of Western & Central Railway and was presided over by Arun Mehta – Principal Chief Material Manager of Western Railway.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Conference was organized at WR and was attended by 30 vendors of Mumbai region. Mehta gave a presentation on the Make in India policy and highlighted the initiatives being taken by the govt. to encourage vendors to develop the items required by Railways in India. The aspects of the vendor approval process and third-party inspections were also discussed where vendors actively participated and shared their valuable suggestions for further improvement. Interactive discussions were also held to clear the doubts of the vendors. The meeting was coordinated by Anil Ramtake, Chief Material Manager and other officers of WR were also present at the Meet.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 03:48 PM IST