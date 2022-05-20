Western Railway to carry out mega block for track up-gradation work; check details here of cancelled and regulated trains

A major traffic block will be undertaken by the western railway between Vangaon and Dahanu Road stations on 22nd May 2022 for carrying out the track up-gradation work.

Due to this, 14 WR trains including four local train services will be cancelled, 36 trains including 18 local trains services will be short terminated/partially cancelled and 20 long-distance trains will be regulated at various stations, while five trains will be provided additional halt for benefit of passengers during the block period.

The block will be taken from 7 am to 3 m on UP Mainline along with a 1 hr block on DOWN Mainline from 12:20 noon to 1.20 pm.

Apart from four local and four MEMU trains Mumbai Central – Surat Express; Bandra Terminus – Surat Express; Bandra Terminus Express- Ajmer Express; Virar– Valsad MEMU; Bandra Terminus – Vapi MEMU; Surat Express - Mumbai Central; Surat - Bandra Terminus Express; Ajmer Express- Bandra Terminus Express; (journey commencing on 21st May 2022) will be cancelled.

Following the block, an additional halt will be provided to the Hazrat Nizamuddin- Bandra Terminus Yuva Express, Mahuva-Bandra Terminus Express, Gwalior-Daund Express, Jamnagar-Tirunelveli Express and Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bandra Terminus Superfast Express at Dahanu Road and Vangaon on 22nd May.

Apart from that, 36 trains will be partially cancelled on Sunday including Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Tejas Express. Tejas Express will be partially cancelled between Mumbai Central and Vapi and will depart and be terminated at Vapi on Sunday.

Similarly, Surya Nagri Express will be partially cancelled between Bandra Terminus and Surat, Karnavati Express will be partially cancelled between Mumbai Central and Valsad and Dadar – Bikaner Express will be partially cancelled between Dadar and Vapi.

In addition to this, several local trains will be also partially cancelled on Sunday between Boisar and Dahanu due to this block.

Over a dozen of trains including Hazrat Nizamuddin- Mumbai Central August Kranti Rajdhani Express; Jaipur – Yasvantpur Express; Rajkot – Coimbatore Express; Porbardar – Mumbai Central Saurashtra Express; Barmer- Bandra Terminus Special; Hazrat Nizamuddin- Bandra Terminus Yuva express; Mahuva- Bandra Terminus Express; Gwalior - Daund Express; Jamnagar - Tirunelveli Express; Bhagat Ki Kothi- Bandra Terminus Superfast Express; New Delhi - Mumbai Central Duronto Express; Bandra Terminus – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Swaraj Express; Bandra Terminus – Amritsar Paschim Express, and Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Gujarat Express will be regulated at other stations during the block.

Apart from that, Bandra Terminus – Izzatnagar Summer Special, Amritsar - Bandra Terminus Paschim Express, Jaisalmer- Bandra Terminus Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Duronto Express journey commencing on 21st May 2022 has been rescheduled.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 08:17 PM IST