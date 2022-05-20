Central Railway sends 19,234 tonnes of parcel in FY21-22; earns Rs.10 crore

Bhiwandi Road station has emerged as Central Railway Mumbai Division’s most successful Business Development Unit and has shown an encouraging performance in the financial year 2021-22.

During the period April-2021 to March-2022, Bhiwandi Road BDU has dispatched 19,234 tonnes of parcel in 16.21 lakh packages registering earnings of Rs.10.33 crores as compared to 14,963 tonnes in 10.41 lakh packages and earnings of Rs.8.27 crores in 2020-21.

Among the various items sent to different places, in terms of quantity and packages, Shalimar tops the list with a dispatch of 7,875 tonnes of parcel in 7.09 lakh packages followed by 6,621 tonnes of parcel in 4.39 lakh packages to Azra (Guwahati) and 2,627 tonnes of parcel in 2.90 lakh packages to Sankrail Goods Yard (Howrah). However, in terms of earnings, Azra leads with Rs.3.98 crores closely followed by Shalimar with Rs.3.96 crores and Sankrail with Rs.1.31 crores.

The items sent include furniture, refrigerators, electronic items, food items, food products, medicines, plastic items, bags, stationery, lubricant oil and cosmetics of popular brands.

Bhiwandi has multiple advantages like proximity to Mumbai and Thane city, better connectivity by rail to North-South and JNPT port, suitable warehousing and e-commerce facilities and adequate parking space for trucks and tempos. Central Railway’s efforts in the development of Bhiwandi has changed the face of Bhiwandi from a halt station to an Important Commercial Centre.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 03:20 PM IST