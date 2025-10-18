 Western Railway Shines In Wrestling And Hockey With Stellar Performances At National And International Championships
Western Railway Shines In Wrestling And Hockey With Stellar Performances At National And International Championships

Western Railway Shines In Wrestling And Hockey With Stellar Performances At National And International Championships

According to Western Railway, the Western Railway Greco-Roman Wrestling Team clinched the Championship Title at the 66th Men All India Inter-Railway Wrestling (Free Style & Greco-Roman) Championship 2025, held at NRSA, New Delhi, from 7th to 9th October 2025.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 08:25 PM IST
article-image

Reaffirming its sporting excellence, Western Railway has delivered remarkable performances in both Wrestling and Hockey at national and international platforms, bringing pride and recognition to the organisation.

The Greco-Roman Wrestling Team achieved an outstanding medal tally with 3 Gold Medals, 5 Silver Medals, and 4 Bronze Medals.

In the Free Style Wrestling category, Western Railway athletes further showcased their strength by winning 4 Silver Medals and 2 Bronze Medals, underlining the depth of sporting talent within the organisation.

Hockey Players Bring Glory at the International Arena

Adding to the sporting triumphs, Western Railway Women Hockey players Navneet Kaur and Manisha Chauhan represented India at the 2025 Women’s Hockey Asia Cup held in Hangzhou, China, where the Indian Team secured the Silver Medal.

Continuing her remarkable form, Navneet Kaur later represented the Indian Railways Team, which clinched the Gold Medal at the 5th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2025, held in New Delhi.

Western Railway Celebrates Sporting Excellence

Western Railway extended its heartiest congratulations to all athletes, coaches, and support personnel for their unwavering dedication and exceptional achievements, which continue to inspire the entire railway fraternity.

Their success stands as a proud testament to Western Railway’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent and excellence across disciplines.

Dignitaries and Team Felicitation

Seen in the picture are Vivek Kumar Gupta, General Manager, Western Railway; S.V.A. Malegaonkar, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Western Railway & President, Western Railway Sports Association; and Rajneesh Kumar Tomar, Chief Rolling Stock Engineer (Coaching), Western Railway & General Secretary, Western Railway Sports Association, along with members of the medal-winning Wrestling and Hockey teams.

