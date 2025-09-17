Western Railway Launches 'Swachhata Hi Seva' 2025 Campaign With Zeal; Focus On Cleanliness, Awareness And Community Participation

Pradeep Kumar, Additional General Manager, Western Railway, administering the Swachhata Pledge to Railway officers and employees at Western Railway Headquarters, Churchgate | File Photo

Mumbai: The “Swachhata Hi Seva” (SHS) 2025 commenced across the nation from 17th September and will culminate on 2nd October, 2025 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The theme for this year’s campaign is “Swachhotsav”.

Special focus is being given to cleanliness of workplaces, residential areas, upkeep of public places, health and safety of Safai Mitras, eco-friendly and zero-waste campaigns, as well as widespread advocacy for awareness on cleanliness.

At Western Railway Headquarters, Pradeep Kumar, Additional General Manager, administered the Swachhata Pledge to Railway officers and employees, marking the formal beginning of the campaign with zeal and commitment.

Campaign Activities Across WR

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the campaign was launched on WR with great enthusiasm on Wednesday, 17th September 2025. Swachhata Pledge programmes were held at numerous places where thousands of people joined with great zeal.

Various activities were organized across Western Railway under the “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign. Shramdaan was conducted at several locations with enthusiastic participation of a large number of railway officials and employees.

Public awareness workshops were organized at many locations, engaging students as well as local citizens. In addition, separate events were conducted in collaboration with NGOs and CSOs to further spread the message of cleanliness among the community.

Public Participation Encouraged

Western Railway appeals to the general public to actively participate in this campaign, to transform cleanliness into a mass movement and contribute towards building a Swachh Bharat.

This annual campaign has been a strong medium to strengthen voluntary and collective participation, embodying the spirit of the ‘Whole of Society’ and ‘Whole of Government’ approach.

