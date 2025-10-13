Western Railway Implements Festive Season Crowd Management Measures Across Major Stations; Check Details | BL Soni

In anticipation of the upcoming festive rush and the expected surge in passenger movement, Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division has introduced extensive crowd management and passenger facilitation measures to ensure safe, smooth, and efficient train operations. These arrangements have been deployed across key stations, including Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna, and Surat.

Enhanced Facilities at Passenger Holding Areas

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway (WR), all designated passenger holding areas have been equipped with essential amenities such as seating arrangements, drinking water, toilets, adequate lighting, fans, and public announcement systems. To further streamline operations, additional ticket counters have been commissioned at each location.

Increased Manpower for Passenger Assistance

To ensure smooth passenger flow, around 20 extra Ticket Checking staff and RPF personnel have been deployed per station for queue management, assistance, and security.

Expanded Covered Holding Spaces

Substantial covered holding capacities have been created at major stations to accommodate passengers ahead of train departures.

Bandra Terminus: Over 210 sq. metres of sheltered space near the east entry of Platform No. 1.

Vapi: Covered area of 110 sq. metres near the FOB landing.

Udhna: Three earmarked covered spaces exceeding 3,200 sq. metres on both sides of the station, with ongoing expansion work.

Surat: Two holding areas of over 1,200 sq. metres, one near the west entrance adjoining the PRS office and another near the east booking office.

Appeal for Passenger Cooperation

Western Railway has urged passengers to use designated waiting areas instead of crowding near platforms or entry gates.

“Passengers are advised to follow the instructions of on-duty staff and security personnel. With thousands expected to board trains within short time windows, cooperation will ensure orderly movement and timely departures,” a WR official stated.