Western Railway Extends Trips of Summer Special Trains with Same Timings & Halts

To provide convenience to passengers and meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of 17 pairs of Summer Special trains on special fare. These extensions will maintain the same composition, timings, halts, and path, except for Train No. 09419/09420 Ahmedabad – Tiruchchirappalli, which will now include a 1st AC coach.

Train No. 09183 Mumbai Central – Banaras Weekly Special, originally scheduled until June 28, 2023, has been extended until August 30, 2023.

Train No. 09184 Banaras - Mumbai Central Weekly Special, previously scheduled until June 30, 2023, has been extended until September 1, 2023.

Train No. 09075 Mumbai Central - Kathgodam Weekly Special, previously scheduled until June 28, 2023, has been extended until August 30, 2023.

Train No. 09076 Kathgodam - Mumbai Central Weekly Special, previously scheduled until June 29, 2023, has been extended until August 31, 2023.

Train No. 09061 Mumbai Central – Barauni Special, previously scheduled until July 4, 2023, has been extended until August 29, 2023.

Train No. 09062 Barauni - Mumbai Central Special, previously scheduled until July 6, 2023, has been extended until August 31, 2023.

Train No. 09005 Vapi – Izzatnagar Bi-Weekly Special, previously scheduled until June 30, 2023, has been extended until August 27, 2023.

Train No. 09006 Izzatnagar – Vapi Bi-Weekly Special, previously scheduled until July 1, 2023, has been extended until August 28, 2023.

Train No. 09025 Valsad – Danapur Special, previously scheduled until July 3, 2023, has been extended until August 28, 2023.

Train No. 09026 Danapur - Valsad Special, previously scheduled until July 4, 2023, has been extended until August 29, 2023.

Train No. 09097 Valsad – Jammu Tawi AC Superfast Special, previously scheduled until June 26, 2023, has been extended until August 28, 2023.

Train No. 09098 Jammu Tawi - Udhna AC Superfast Special, previously scheduled until June 27, 2023, has been extended until August 29, 2023.

Train No. 09011 Udhna - Malda Town Special, previously scheduled until June 22, 2023, has been extended until August 31, 2023.

Train No. 09012 Malda Town - Udhna Special, previously scheduled until 25th June 2023, has been extended until 2nd September 2023.

Train No. 09057 Udhna – Mangaluru Special, previously scheduled until 7th June 2023, has been extended until 30th August 2023.

Train No. 09058 Mangaluru - Udhna Special, previously scheduled until 8th June 2023, has been extended until 31st August 2023.

Train No. 09033 Udhna - Barauni Jn. Weekly Special, previously scheduled until 31st July 2023, has been extended until 30th August 2023.

Train No. 09034 Barauni Jn. - Udhna Weekly Special, previously scheduled until 2nd August 2023, has been extended until 1st September 2023.

Train No. 09419 Ahmedabad – Tiruchchirappalli Weekly Special, previously scheduled until 29th June 2023, has been extended until 31st August 2023.

Train No. 09420 Tiruchchirappalli - Ahmedabad Weekly Special, previously scheduled until 2nd July 2023, has been extended until 3rd September 2023.

Train No. 09417 Ahmedabad – Patna Weekly Special, previously scheduled until 26th June 2023, has been extended until 28th August 2023.

Train No. 09418 Patna - Ahmedabad Weekly Special, previously scheduled until 28th June 2023, has been extended until 29th August 2023.

Train No. 09421 Ahmedabad – Darbhanga Special, previously scheduled until 26th June 2023, has been extended until 28th August 2023.

Train No. 09422 Darbhanga - Ahmedabad Special, previously scheduled until 28th June 2023, has been extended until 30th August 2023.

Train No. 09413 Ahmedabad – Samastipur Special, previously scheduled until 27th June 2023, has been extended until 29th August 2023.

Train No. 09414 Samastipur - Ahmedabad Special, previously scheduled until 29th June 2023, has been extended until 31st August 2023.

Train No. 09575 Rajkot – Mahbubnagar Special, previously scheduled until 26th June 2023, has been extended until 28th August 2023.

Train No. 09576 Mahbubnagar - Rajkot Special, previously scheduled until 27th June 2023, has been extended until 29th August 2023.

Train No. 09525 Okha – Naharlagun Special, previously scheduled until 27th June 2023, has been extended until 29th August 2023.

Train No. 09526 Naharlagun - Okha Special, previously scheduled until 1st July 2023, has been extended until 2nd September 2023.

Train No. 09523 Okha – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Weekly Special, previously scheduled until 27th June 2023, has been extended until 29th August 2023.

Train No. 09524 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Okha Weekly Special, previously scheduled until 28th June 2023, has been extended until 30th August 2023.

Train No. 09343 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Patna Weekly Special, previously scheduled until 30th June 2023, has been extended until 25th August 2023.

Train No. 09344 Patna – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Weekly Special, previously scheduled until 1st July 2023, has been extended until 26th August 2023.

The booking of extended trips for Train No. 09183, 09075, 09061, 09005, 09025, 09097, 09011, 09057, 09033, 09419, 09417, 09421, 09413, 09575, 09525, 09523, and 09343 will open on 25th June 2023 at PRS counters and the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding the timings of halts and composition, passengers are requested to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in .