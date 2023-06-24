Mumbai News: Blocks and Dismantling Work To Impact WR Train Routes; Check Details | Representational Image

In connection with the dismantling of the old FOB in Vangaon Yard, a block will be taken from 8:30 am to 10:15 am on Sunday, June 25, 2023. As a result, a few WR trains will be short-terminated, partially cancelled, and regulated. Additionally, traffic cum power blocks will be taken to carry out the work of launching girders for the construction of an ROB in place of the existing level crossing gate between Amalsad and Bilimora stations, as well as the work of launching girders for an ROB between Atul and Valsad.

The blocks will be taken from 12:00 noon to 1:30 pm on Monday, June 26, 2023, between Amalsad and Bilimora, from 10:50 am to 12:50 pm on Thursday, June 29, 2023, between Amalsad and Bilimora, from 11:25 am to 1:25 pm on Thursday, June 29, 2023, between Atul and Valsad, and from 12:00 noon to 1:30 pm on Monday, July 3, 2023, between Amalsad and Bilimora. Due to these blocks, a few trains will be cancelled and regulated.

Short Termination of Trains on June 25, 2023

Train No. 19002 Surat – Virar Intercity Express will be short-terminated at Dahanu Road and will be reversed as Train No. 09143 Virar – Valsad Shuttle Special from Dahanu Road. Hence, these trains will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road-Virar.

Train No. 93007 Andheri – Dahanu Road Local departing Andheri at 07.51 am will be short-terminated at Palghar and will be reversed as 93008 from Palghar to Borivali. Hence these trains will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road-Palghar.

Train No. 93009 Churchgate – Dahanu Road Local departing Churchgate at 07.42 am will be short terminated at Boisar and will be reversed as Train No. 93010 from Boisar to Virar. Hence these trains will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road-Boisar.

Regulation of Trains on June 25, 2023

Train No. 09004 New Delhi – Mumbai Central Superfast AC Special will be regulated by 1 hour

Train No. 22966 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Bandra Terminus Superfast Express will be regulated by 1.05 hour

Train No. 12479 Jodhpur – Bandra Terminus Suryanagari Express will be regulated by 1.10 hour

Train No. 22956 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus Kutch Express will be regulated by 1.10 hour

Train No. 12934 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Karnavati Express will be regulated by 20 minutes

Train No. 09085 Borivali – Valsad Special MEMU will be regulated by 1.30 hour at Boisar.

Regulation of Trains on June 26, 2023

Train No. 22195 Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi – Bandra Terminus Superfast Express will be regulated by 25 mins.

Train No. 20924 Gandhidham – Tirunelveli Express will be regulated by 20 minutes.

Cancellation of Trains on June 29, 2023

Train No. 09154 Valsad – Umargam Road MEMU Special as well as Train No. 09153 Umargam Road – Valsad MEMU Special will remain fully cancelled.

Regulation of Trains on June 29, 2023

Train No. 09724 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Special will be regulated by 55 minutes.

Train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express will be regulated by 35 minutes.

Train No. 12926 Amritsar – Mumbai Central Paschim Express will be regulated by 1.40 hour

Train No. 22954 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Gujarat Express will be regulated by 1.30 hours.

Train No. 22475 Hisar – Coimbatore AC Express will be regulated by 1 hour

Train No. 12472 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Bandra Terminus Swaraj Express will be regulated by 20 minutes.

Train No. 09419 Ahmedabad – Tiruchchirappalli Special will be regulated by 20 minutes.

Regulation of Trains on July 3, 2023

Train No. 22195 Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi – Bandra Terminus Superfast Express will be regulated by 25 minutes.

Train No. 20924 Gandhidham – Tirunelveli Humsafar Express will be regulated by 20 minutes.

