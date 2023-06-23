Mumbai: Central Railway Extends Periodicity of Special Trains to Meet Demand; Check Details | representative pic

The Central Railway has announced the extension of the periodicity of several special trains in order to meet the increased demand for train travel. These extensions aim to cater to the extra rush of passengers during specific periods. The timings, halts, and compositions of these trains will remain unchanged.

The following special trains have been granted an extension:

Train No. 01025 Dadar-Ballia Tri-weekly special, previously notified to run until June 30, 2023, will now operate until September 29, 2023.

Train No. 01026 Ballia-Dadar Tri-weekly special, previously notified to run until July 2, 2023, will now operate until September 29, 2023.

Train No. 01027 Dadar-Gorakhpur 4-days a week special, previously notified to run until June 29, 2023, will now operate until September 30, 2023.

Train No. 01028 Gorakhpur-Dadar 4-days a week special, previously notified to run until July 3, 2023, will now operate until September 30, 2023.

Train No. 01139 Nagpur-Madgaon Bi-Weekly Special, previously notified to run until July 1, 2023, will now operate until September 30, 2023.

Train No. 01140 Madgaon-Nagpur Bi-Weekly Special, previously notified to run until July 2, 2023, will now operate until October 1, 2023.

Train No. 01435 Solapur-Mumbai Weekly Special, previously notified to run until July 4, 2023, will now operate until July 25, 2023.

Train No. 01436 Mumbai-Solapur Weekly Special, previously notified to run until June 28, 2023, will now operate until July 26, 2023.

Train No. 01437 Solapur-Tirupati Weekly Special, previously notified to run until June 30, 2023, will now operate until July 28, 2023.

Train No. 01438 Tirupati-Solapur Weekly Special, previously notified to run until June 29, 2023, will now operate until July 27, 2023.

Train No. 01127 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Balharshah Weekly Special, previously notified to run until June 27, 2023, will now operate until September 26, 2023.

Train No. 01128 Balharshah-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Weekly Special, previously notified to run until June 28, 2023, will now operate until September 27, 2023.

Train No. 02101 Dadar-Manmad Superfast Special, previously notified to run until June 30, 2023, will now operate until September 30, 2023.

Train No. 02102 Manmad-Dadar Superfast Special, previously notified to run until June 30, 2023, will now operate until September 29, 2023.

Train No. 01066 Dadar-Dhule Superfast Special, previously notified to run until July 1, 2023, will now operate until September 29, 2023.

The bookings for these special trains are already open at all computerized reservation centers and on the website www.irctc.co.in .