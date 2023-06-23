 Mumbai: Central Railway Extends Periodicity of Special Trains to Meet Demand; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Central Railway Extends Periodicity of Special Trains to Meet Demand; Check Details

Mumbai: Central Railway Extends Periodicity of Special Trains to Meet Demand; Check Details

The timings, halts, and compositions of these trains will remain unchanged.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 01:09 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Central Railway Extends Periodicity of Special Trains to Meet Demand; Check Details | representative pic

The Central Railway has announced the extension of the periodicity of several special trains in order to meet the increased demand for train travel. These extensions aim to cater to the extra rush of passengers during specific periods. The timings, halts, and compositions of these trains will remain unchanged.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Central Railway To Run 76 'Pandharpur Ashadhi Ekadashi' Special Trains
article-image

The following special trains have been granted an extension:

  • Train No. 01025 Dadar-Ballia Tri-weekly special, previously notified to run until June 30, 2023, will now operate until September 29, 2023.

  • Train No. 01026 Ballia-Dadar Tri-weekly special, previously notified to run until July 2, 2023, will now operate until September 29, 2023.

  • Train No. 01027 Dadar-Gorakhpur 4-days a week special, previously notified to run until June 29, 2023, will now operate until September 30, 2023.

  • Train No. 01028 Gorakhpur-Dadar 4-days a week special, previously notified to run until July 3, 2023, will now operate until September 30, 2023.

  • Train No. 01139 Nagpur-Madgaon Bi-Weekly Special, previously notified to run until July 1, 2023, will now operate until September 30, 2023.

  • Train No. 01140 Madgaon-Nagpur Bi-Weekly Special, previously notified to run until July 2, 2023, will now operate until October 1, 2023.

  • Train No. 01435 Solapur-Mumbai Weekly Special, previously notified to run until July 4, 2023, will now operate until July 25, 2023.

  • Train No. 01436 Mumbai-Solapur Weekly Special, previously notified to run until June 28, 2023, will now operate until July 26, 2023.

  • Train No. 01437 Solapur-Tirupati Weekly Special, previously notified to run until June 30, 2023, will now operate until July 28, 2023.

  • Train No. 01438 Tirupati-Solapur Weekly Special, previously notified to run until June 29, 2023, will now operate until July 27, 2023.

  • Train No. 01127 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Balharshah Weekly Special, previously notified to run until June 27, 2023, will now operate until September 26, 2023.

  • Train No. 01128 Balharshah-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Weekly Special, previously notified to run until June 28, 2023, will now operate until September 27, 2023.

  • Train No. 02101 Dadar-Manmad Superfast Special, previously notified to run until June 30, 2023, will now operate until September 30, 2023.

  • Train No. 02102 Manmad-Dadar Superfast Special, previously notified to run until June 30, 2023, will now operate until September 29, 2023.

  • Train No. 01066 Dadar-Dhule Superfast Special, previously notified to run until July 1, 2023, will now operate until September 29, 2023.

The bookings for these special trains are already open at all computerized reservation centers and on the website www.irctc.co.in.

Read Also
Mumbai: WR Announces Summer Special Train Between Udhna & Malatipatpur; Check Details
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Jumbo Block Scheduled for Track Maintenance on WR Suburban Section; No Block During...

Mumbai News: Jumbo Block Scheduled for Track Maintenance on WR Suburban Section; No Block During...

Mumbai: Central Railway Extends Periodicity of Special Trains to Meet Demand; Check Details

Mumbai: Central Railway Extends Periodicity of Special Trains to Meet Demand; Check Details

Mumbai Police Investigate Controversial Hoardings Featuring Uddhav Thackeray & Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai Police Investigate Controversial Hoardings Featuring Uddhav Thackeray & Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai: 14 Injured In Lower Parel's Trade World Building Lift Collapse

Mumbai: 14 Injured In Lower Parel's Trade World Building Lift Collapse

Mumbai: Work Overload Likely To Delay NGO From Carrying Out Dog Census Survey

Mumbai: Work Overload Likely To Delay NGO From Carrying Out Dog Census Survey