Mumbai: WR Announces Summer Special Train Between Udhna & Malatipatpur; Check Details

Representative pic

Western Railway has introduced a Summer Special Train on a special fare basis to accommodate the increased passenger traffic between Udhna and Malatipatpur. The announcement was made by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

The train details are as follows:

Train No. 09069 Udhna – Malatipatpur Special: Departs from Udhna every Friday at 08:35 am and arrives at Malatipatpur at 3:40 pm the following day. The train will run on June 16th and 23rd, 2023.

Train No. 09070 Malatipatpur – Udhna Special: Departs from Malatipatpur every Saturday at 8:00 pm and reaches Udhna at 03:30 am on Monday. The train will run on June 17th and 24th, 2023.

Halts and Coach Composition

The train will make halts at various stations including Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Akola, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Mahasamund, Khariar Road, Kantabanji, Titlagarh, Balangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Rairakhol, Boinda, Angul, Talcher Road, Dhenkanal, Bhubaneswar, and Khurda Road in both directions.

The train consists of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second-Class Coaches.

Booking Information and Linen Notice

The booking for Train No. 09069 will commence from June 15th, 2023, at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters and on the IRCTC website. Passengers can find detailed information about halt timings and coach composition on the official Indian Railways website, www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.