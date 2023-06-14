Cyclone Biparjoy: Western Railway Cancels And Alters Few More Train Services As Precautionary Measure

Twitter/ Representative Image

Considering the alertness for 'BIPARJOY' cyclone over Gujarat, Western Railway has further decided to cancel, partially cancel the operation of few more trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone prone areas over Western Railway. In addition to this, various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railway for train passengers of these prone areas under the jurisdiction of WR. Refund will be admissible as per extant rules.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, 7 trains have been cancelled, 3 trains short-terminated and 4 trains short originated. *With this, 76 trains have been cancelled, 36 trains have been short-terminated, while 31 trains short-originated as a precautionary measure, in view of safety of passengers & train operations with respect to onset of Cyclone Biparjoy.

LIST OF TRAINS CANCELLED:

1. Train No. 20938 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Porbandar Express of 15th June 2023.

2. Train No. 19120 Somnath – Ahmedabad Intercity of 16th June 2023.

3. Train No. 09222 Veraval – Rajkot Special of 16th June 2023.

4. Train No. 09516 Porbandar - Kanalus Special of 16th June 2023.

5. Train No. 09596 Porbandar – Rajkot Special of 16th June 2023.

6. Train No. 09461 Gandhidham – Amritsar Special of 16th June 2023.

7. Train No. 09462 Amritsar - Gandhidham Special of 17th June 2023.

Short Termination of Trains:

1. Train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express journey commencing on 15th June 2023 will be short terminated at Surendranagar.

2. Train No. 16336 Nagercoil – Gandhidham Express journey commencing on 13th June 2023 will short – terminate at Ahmedabad.

3. Train No. 11464 Jabalpur – Veraval Express journey commencing on 15th June 2023 will be short terminated at Rajkot.

Short Origination of Trains:

1. Train No. 16335 Gandhidham – Nagercoil Express journey commencing on 16th June 2023 will short – originate from Ahmedabad.

2. Train No. 11463 Veraval – Jabalpur Express journey commencing on 16th June 2023 will short originate from Rajkot.

3. Train No. 19016 Porbandar – Dadar Saurashtra Express journey commencing on 15th June 2023 will short originate from Surendranagar.

4. Train No. 19210 Okha - Bhavnagar Terminus Express journey commencing on 15th, June 2023 will short originate from Hapa.