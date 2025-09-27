 Western Railway Announces 5-Hour Jumbo Block Between Churchgate & Mumbai Central On September 28
To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling & overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP & DOWN slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) stations from 10:35 hours to 15:35 hours on Sunday, 28th September, 2025.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 11:29 AM IST
Western Railway Announces 5-Hour Jumbo Block Between Churchgate & Mumbai Central On September 28 | (Photo Courtesy: FPJ)

According to the  Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway,  Vineet Abhishek, during the block period, all slow line trains will be operated on fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) stations.  

Due to this, some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block, and some Churchgate trains will be short-terminated/reversed ex Bandra/Dadar station. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.

