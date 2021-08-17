Advertisement

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Chief Managing Director of a private company from Palghar in an on-going investigation of a case related to Chit Fund Scam in West Bengal. It was alleged that the accused had entered into conspiracy with an ulterior motive of siphoning off the illegally collected money amounting to Rs 38 crore from the investors under various fraudulent schemes on assurance of paying high returns on such investments.

The arrested person has been identified as Dibakar Das, Chief Managing Director (CMD) of M/s Rubi Star Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

The CBI had registered a case on June 08, 2017 against Das, the CMD of private company based at North 24 Paraganas (West Bengal) & others including two Directors, Branch Manager etc.

According to the CBI, the instant case was one of the cases registered on the orders of Supreme Court. It was alleged that the accused had entered into conspiracy with an ulterior motive of siphoning off the illegally collected money amounting to Rs 38 crore from the investors under various fraudulent schemes on assurance of paying high returns on such investments on maturity and later closed its operation and fled away by cheating the said investors for their due amount, and misappropriated the money invested with the accused company.

"It was further alleged that an amount of Rs.5,65,18,924 was also diverted from company’s account to the bank account of Das, which was misappropriated by him. Das was produced before the West Bengal court and has been remanded to five days CBI custody," a CBI official said.

