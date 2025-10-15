Weather Update: Mumbai Likely To Get Relief From Rising Heat And Air Pollution As IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rains

Mumbai Likely To Get Relief From Rising Heat And Air Pollution As IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rains | FPJ Photo

Mumbaikars are likely to get relief from the rising daytime temperatures as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers over the city on October 16 and 17, followed by light rains over the weekend. The neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar are placed under Yellow Alert due to thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 35°C and 24°C, respectively.

Statewide Weather Alerts

The IMD has placed all districts of Maharashtra under Yellow Alert (except the Vidarbha region) for separate days on October 15, 16, or 17. Light to moderate rainfall is expected across the state till the weekend, attributed to an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea.

Monsoon Withdrawal and Seasonal Rainfall

This marks the first rainfall spell after the IMD announced the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Mumbai on October 10 the earliest withdrawal in seven years. This year, total seasonal rainfall recorded at Colaba observatory was 2,263.0 mm, and at Santacruz observatory 3,112.0 mm.

Rising Temperatures and AQI Concerns

Since monsoon withdrawal, Mumbai has been grappling with rising temperatures, heat, and deteriorating air quality (AQI). Resumption of construction activities post-monsoon has added to dust pollution, prompting the BMC Environment Department to remain on alert. Measures include deep cleaning drives and coordination meetings with agencies like MHADA, MMRDA, and SRA.

Current Air Quality Status

According to CPCB data, Mumbai’s overall AQI on Wednesday was 137 (Moderate). Areas with the poorest air quality include: Sion (250), Chembur (229), Deonar (229), Bandra Kurla Complex (211), Mahim (210), Andheri East (182), Colaba (173), Malad West (162), among others.