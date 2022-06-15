Weather Update: Light drizzle in Mumbai today; heavy rains likely from next week

Representative Image | PTI

Light rains were witnessed in South Mumbai, Dadar among other parts of the city on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted the possibility of light showers in the city today and tomorrow (Wednesday and Thursday).

As per weather reports, heavy rains should hit the city by next week.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.86 metres was witnessed at 12.46 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.65 metres is likely to occur at 6.49 pm today.

Here comes one of those westerlies showers from the sea. We will get few showers like this rest of the week, coastal areas more than interiors. Heavier & more frequent showers from next week. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ASCuJscvby — Mumbai Weather (@IndiaWeatherMan) June 15, 2022

According to IMD, monsoon has also arrived in Goa, the Konkan belt and in few parts of Gujarat. Ratnagiri received light rainfall on Monday, and by 16 June, there are expectations of more rainfall in the Konkan region.

A warning has also been issued for thunderstorms in the Marathwada region for today.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 25.8 °C and the maximum was 34.4 °C, also the relative humidity was at 79 per cent.

Whereas Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 26.4 °C and a maximum temperature of 32.5 °C with a relative humidity of 78 per cent.