Aaditya Thackeray reaches Lucknow ahead of 'non-political' Ayodhya trip; watch video

Aaditya Thackeray | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray reached Lucknow for his scheduled trip to the holy land of Ayodhya here on Wednesday morning.

At the Lucknow airport, a large number of Shiva Sainiks accorded a warm and enthusiastic welcome to Thackrey, carrying the party flags, banners and raising full-throated cries of 'Jai Shri Ram', to which he reciprocated and said he looked forward to his trip to the holy place.

"When we came for the 1st time in 2018, we said 'pehle mandir, phir sarkaar'... I'll offer prayers & receive blessings... the land is not political, it's the land of 'Ram Rajya'," he said

"Ayodhya is a place of faith for all... It is linked to Lord Ram. I have come here several times in the past few years in 2018, and 2019. My current visit is only for seeking darshan and blessings of Ram Lalla, there is no politics behind it," claimed Thackeray Jr, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Hundreds of Sena activists from Maharashtra and also Uttar Pradesh are accompanying Thackeray Jr. who left Lucknow for Ayodhya with a long motorcade, in the high-profile and keenly watched visit.

During his sojourn in Ayodhya, he will pray at the temple of Ram Lalla, visit the upcoming Lord Ram Temple being constructed and perform 'Saryu aarti' in the evening.

The trip follows a preparatory tour by Sena MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut, PWD Minister Eknath Shinde and others here on June 6, besides coordinating with the UP Shiv Sena leaders.

Raut, who has been camping there since Tuesday, reiterated that the Sena has a long association with Ayodhya, since the struggle for the temple started and even later.

"We have immense faith in Lord Ram and our leaders or workers regularly come here... Praying at the Ram Lalla temple fills us with a divine energy," said Raut.

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray had come to Ayodhya when he was not holding any office, and later paid a visit after becoming the Chief Minister.

