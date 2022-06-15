Shiv Sena will support Sharad Pawar as candidate for Presidential election: Subhash Desai

Subhash Desai | File

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday during his meeting with the Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated that he is not the opposition’s candidate for Presidential election.

However, Maharashtra Minister Subhash Desai said that the party still insists that Pawar be the opposition candidate for the election, adding that the final call is for the NCP chief to take.

Desai was speaking in an interview with News18.