'We will fail in our duty if we don't protect them': Bombay High Court amid rising cases of assault on doctors

Mumbai: In the wake of rise in cases of assault on doctors by kin of the patients, Bombay High Court on Thursday ordered the Maharashtra government to place on record the number of FIRs lodged in cases of assault on doctors in the state till now.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni was hearing a PIL filed by Pune-based Dr Rajeev Joshi through advocate Nitin Deshpande.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Dipankar Datta said, "We need to protect Doctors as they are saving the society."

The court also noted, "We need to protect the doctors at this hour, especially when they are already working hard and under stress. As a responsible state, we will fail in our duty if we don't protect them." It also asked the state to go through orders passed by former chief justice Manjula Chellur in PILs which highlighted a similar issue.

