'We Took Decisive Action, What Has The MVA Done?': Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Opposition Over Maratha Reservation Row

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File

Mumbai: In a recent public event in Mumbai, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sharply criticised Sharad Pawar, Nana Patole and Uddhav Thackeray, challenging them to clarify their stance on the sensitive issue of Maratha reservation within the OBC category. Fadnavis urged the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to provide clarity to the Maratha community instead of evading the issue.

Fadnavis accused the MVA leaders of playing political games with the expectations of the Maratha community and criticised their ambiguous stance. "I have the right to know where you stand on the demand to include the Maratha community in the OBC category," he stated, questioning the opposition's commitment to resolving this critical issue.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the BJP's efforts to secure 10% reservation for the Maratha community, despite facing legal challenges. He drew attention to the MVA leaders' lack of action and questioned their commitment. "While we faced legal hurdles, at least we took decisive action. What has the MVA done? Nothing, just hiding behind uncertain promises and empty assurances," Fadnavis said, portraying the opposition as neglecting the needs of the Maratha community.

Fadnavis Slammed Pawar For Prioritising Political Manoeuvring Over Welfare

Fadnavis specifically criticised Sharad Pawar, accusing him of prioritising political manoeuvring over the welfare of the Maratha community. "Pawar has the skill to show ambiguity, making grand statements but not being bound by anything. Now, he and his associates should stop deceiving the people and clarify their real stance," Fadnavis suggested, implying that MVA leaders prioritise their political alliance over delivering justice to the Maratha community.

He also targeted BJP leaders Nana Patole and Uddhav Thackeray, accusing them of lacking the political courage to take a firm stand. "Patole makes big statements, but where are his actions? And Thackeray—he seems more interested in protecting his seat than standing up for the Marathas," Fadnavis said, intensifying his challenge to the MVA leadership.

As the issue of the Maratha reservation remains a significant political topic in Maharashtra, Fadnavis's aggressive stance has forced the MVA to address a long-avoided issue. With state assembly elections approaching, Fadnavis's challenge marks the beginning of an intense political struggle, where the support of the Maratha community could prove crucial.