Water taxi services from Navi Mumbai to Gateway of India to kick start from February 7

Water Taxi - Nayan XI | FPJ

Belapur: Navi Mumbai residents can rejoice as water taxi services from Belapur jetty to Gateway of India in South Mumbai will kick start from February 7, Tuesday.

The water taxi service will be reducing travel time between the two cities. One can reach southern Mumbai from Belapur in just 60 minutes.

The water taxis operating from Navi Mumbai will be operational in a phased manner connecting the city to Mumbai, Jawaharlal Nehru Port trust, Elephanta caves and Revas.

Seating capacity

The water taxi, 'Nayan XI' can accommodate up to 140 passengers on the lower deck and additional 60 on the upper or business class deck.

Timings of the water taxi

"The vessel will sail from Belapur at 8.30 am and arrive at Gateway of India at 9.30 am. The water taxi will then depart at 6.30 pm for Navi Mumbai and reach Belapur jetty at 7.30 pm," a statement issued by the operator mentioned.

Sale of tickets

The tickets, available on its partners' website, will be priced at Rs 250 for the lower deck and Rs 350 for the upper or business class deck.