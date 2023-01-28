e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Gateway of India – Belapur water taxi services to start from February 4

Mumbai: Gateway of India – Belapur water taxi services to start from February 4

Starting from February 4, water taxi services will ply between Gateway of India to Belapur as the Mumbai Port Authority has given its approval to operate the passenger service to Nayantara Shipping Company.

Ateeq ShaikhUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 05:21 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image
Follow us on

Mumbai: Starting from February 4, water taxi services will ply between Gateway of India to Belapur as the Mumbai Port Authority has given its approval to operate the passenger service to Nayantara Shipping Company. 

The organisation has been operating services between Domestic Cruise Terminal – Belapur and Alibaug.

The water taxi, ‘Nayan XI’ has a capacity of seating 140 passengers on the lower deck and another 60 passengers on the upper or business class deck.

“The vessel will sail from Belapur at 8.30 am to the Gateway of India reaching at 9.30 am. The second trip from the Gateway of India shall depart at 6.30 pm and reach Belapur at 7.30 pm,” read a statement issued by the operator.

The tickets, available on its partners' website, will be priced at Rs 250 for the lower deck and Rs 350 for the upper or business class deck.

The operator is of the view that this service will become popular given its comfort and competitive pricing. Moreover, to ensure last-mile connectivity from Belapur Station, a sharing auto rickshaw is also available for Belapur Jetty. Likewise, at the Gateway of India, there are sharing taxis as well as bus services to ferry passengers to different business districts of South Mumbai.

Those who travel to South Mumbai using their private vehicle and radio taxis or by road during the rush hour can opt for the service as it can help them in saving commuting time as well as avoid congestion.

Given that in the past such services did not find many takers among the daily commuters, the initial days of this service’s launch will be key in ascertaining its popularity as well as its future.

Read Also
Mumbai: Aarey Metro car depot 55% ready; to serve Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro Line 3
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Gateway of India – Belapur water taxi services to start from February 4

Mumbai: Gateway of India – Belapur water taxi services to start from February 4

Pune: ED searches at premises of Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank's former senior officials

Pune: ED searches at premises of Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank's former senior officials

Mumbai: Gold worth ₹ 4 crore seized from 11 foreigners

Mumbai: Gold worth ₹ 4 crore seized from 11 foreigners

Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch nabs 28-year-old man for sextorting 39 people

Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch nabs 28-year-old man for sextorting 39 people

Mumbai: Man gets 10-yr jail for sexually assaulting stepdaughter

Mumbai: Man gets 10-yr jail for sexually assaulting stepdaughter