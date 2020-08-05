Water enters into homes at Gorai and Bandra promenade

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning. The city received heavy rainfall during the wee hours and the intensity of the rains increased as the day progressed. The island city recorded 241 mm of rain between Monday and Tuesday. The western suburbs and eastern suburbs received rainfall nearly 217 mm and 253 mm of rainfall. Most of the wards in Mumbai received more than 200 mm of rainfall.

The low lying areas of Dadar, Hindmata, Sion, Parel, Kings Circle and Andheri were flooded. The high tide water inundated several huts near the Bandra sea promenade. “Water entered our houses during the early hours of Tuesday morning. However, it receded in the afternoon" said Ganga Singh, community leader of residents living in huts at the Bandra area. “The water rose because of high tide coupled with the incessant rains. Things are normal now, as water stayed long post afternoon,” said Bandra (West) Corporator, Asif Zakaria.

Waterlogging was also heavily reported from Gorai. Due to the high tide and heavy rains, there was waterlogging in the nearby villages. Single storeyed houses got completely submerged and stayed like that till the water receded in the afternoon. “The Madh and Gorai areas are close to the sea. Which is why they are severely affected as there was high tide too, ” said Malvani corporator, Geeta Bhandari.

In Kandivali and Goregaon areas, there was severe waterlogging. Traffic movement at Marve Road, New Link Road and Malad-Andheri Link Road was stalled. Parts of Poisar River overflowed on Tuesday due to which water entered in several houses of Kandivali's Charkop area. Charkop MLA Yogesh Sagar blamed the BMC for dumping debris in the river which led to waterlogging.

Goregaon east resident, Sudhir Ram, stated that almost every part of the Oshiwara river overflowed, leading to immense waterlogging in the households.

Vehicle movement in the city was also adversely affected. Till 5 pm on Tuesday, the BEST had diverted as many as 80 routes. In Parel, Antop Hill and King's Circle buses services remained suspended till late evening. “Parel, Antop Hill and Kings Circle are low lying areas of the city. We cannot operate buses in these places unless the water recedes,” said a senior BEST official.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the mini pumping station, BKC and inspected the water level of Dahisar river. The mayor instructed the local Ward office to widen and strengthen the bridge as water was flowing heavily from below.

State guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray inspected the areas of Dadar, Worli and Parel with civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal. Both Aaditya and Chahal took stock of the situation at Gandhi Market, Matunga and King's circle. The duo also visited the Dadar Hindmata flyover and supervised the pumping works of water. “Visited Also visited Dadar Hindmata where water is being pumped out from low lying water logged areas. Hindmata alone received 198mm of rainfall in just 5 hours,” tweeted Aaditya.