Watch video: Timely act of RPF constable saves life of passenger who fell down while boarding running local train at Wadala station

It was a lucky escape for a man who was stopped from being pulled into the gap between a train and platform. The man fell from a train who slipped and fell down while boarding the running local at Wadala station.

As he lost his balance and slipped off, he was saved by an RPF constable from being pulled into the gap between the train and platform.

The name of the constable who saved the man is Netrapal Singh.

Watch the video here:

In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that the man lost his balance and fell down while boarding the moving train. The RPF officer quickly dragged the man away from the moving train and helped him gain balance. The commuters on the platform rushed to help the woman.

Timely act of RPF constable Netrapal Singh, saved the life of a passenger who slipped and fell down while boarding the running local train at Vadala station. @drmmumbaicr



Passengers are requested not to board/de-board a moving train.@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/EWADfwwpMW — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 13, 2022

A similar incident was reported at Kalyan station when a woman constables saved a man from being crushed under a moving train.

RPF constables Radhika Sen and Vaishali Patel immediately rescued a man when he fell while giving a bag to his uncle in a moving train. Thus, due to the alertness of RPF, the lives of two persons were saved in two consecutive days.

After seeing the man fall, an alert on-duty constable pulled the man out before he slipped between the train and the platform. The passenger was dangerously close to the gap between the train and platform when the constable pulled him away.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mumbai: Crime prevention team of RPF nabs two robbers

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 06:27 PM IST