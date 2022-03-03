Mumbai: Crime prevention team of RPF nabs two robbers

The crime prevention team of RPF Central Railways Mumbai division chased around 400 and nabbed two robbers on Tuesday and hand over to Kurla GRP for further action. This incident happened at the railway yard of LTT. Both accused were trying to run away after robbing a passenger ( Rs 1000 and his mobile phone with charger).

Victim Himmat Prajapati Motilal ( 22 ) native of Rajasthan was coming from Pune, to board a Northbound train from LTT. The train was stopped near the outer signal of LTT. After that Prajapati decided to deboard the train and started walking along the track. Meantime both accused attacked Prajapati. First, they beat him and then robbed him. It happened within 5 minutes ran away. After that Prajapati start shouting and crying for help.

Hence both accused started running toward the barren area of LTT. On duty RPF constable Vikas Gurjar and Pankaj Sonawane ( members of RPF crime prevention team) who were on the platforms around 150 meters away heard the noise and start chasing. When MSF ( Maharashtra Security Force ) Mukesh Thackeray, and Ravindra Dhangar saw Gurjar and Sonawane chasing both accused, they also started chasing both accused from the other ends.

Seeing the RPF staff behind him, the accused threw the mobile phone with charger and money robbed from the victim on the side of the bush and entered the slum area. Meantime RPF crime prevention team both accused from all sides and nabbed them.

Later both accused were identified as Ganesh Kishan Telange ( 23 ) and Ganesh Brijlal Kewat (18 ) residents of Banjara Basti Jhoppatti, Vidyavihar. During preliminary investigation, both accused accepted their guilt. Confirming the development a senior railway officer told FPJ, GRP Kurla registered a case under sections 392 and, 34 of IPC and further investigation is on.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 09:17 PM IST