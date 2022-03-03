Mumbai: Western Railways' pistol shooter Ruchita Vinerkar wins gold at ISSF Shooting World Cup in Cairo

Western Railway’s Shooter Ruchita Vinerkar has made the railways proud at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup held at Cairo, Egypt. Ms. Vinerkar was part of the women’s team event of 10 meter Air Pistol which defeated Germany and won the gold medal in the event.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Ms. Vinerkar was part of the trio including Ms. Nivetha P and Ms. Esha Singh at the World Cup. The team shot 16 in the gold medal contest to finish on the podium. Ms. Vinerkar works in the Mechanical Dept. of Western Railway’s Mumbai Division. This win is indeed a proud moment for Western Railway & WRSA and has always encouraged its sportspersons to create a niche in their respective fields with their performances & achievements.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 06:39 PM IST