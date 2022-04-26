e-Paper Get App
Watch video: Thieves' bid to steal ATM using JCB fails due to potholes

The incident took place in Maharashtra’s Sangli district

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 09:34 AM IST

Representative Image | Screengrab
In a shocking incident, a group of thieves attempted to steal an ATM machine in Maharashtra’s Sangli district by using a stolen JCB. However their bid failed miserably after the excavator got stuck in a pothole.

As per the police the JCB was stolen from a petrol pump.

The footage showing the ATM being swept away was captured on CCTV.The ATM and the JCB have since been recovered. Meanwhile, investigation is on to nab the culprits.

After the group failed to manoeuvre the excavator out of the pothole, they were forced to abandon the machine.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 09:20 AM IST